22-year-old Buldhana mother-of-two, would travel to city only to steal valuables from women’s purses and handbags to cover her family’s food and other expenses

The GRP arrested a 22-year-old woman as the prime suspect in several cases of theft of gold chains at railway stations. Local Crime Branch (LCB) officials of the GRP said the suspect took advantage of the crowds while boarding trains to steal gold ornaments from the hand bags. With the help of CCTV footage, the police were able to determine the woman’s involvement in three separate cases.

The police said the suspect has been identified as Poonam Bhosle, 22, a resident of Chikli in Buldhana. Bhosle travelled from Buldhana to Thane by train and commit the crime to return home.

According to the police report, Suvidha Pangerkar, 66, a resident of Bhandup was travelling to Ratnagiri. “On August 16, at 6 am the woman was going to board the Jansatabdi Express train coach D4. When some unknown person opened the hand bag and stole gold ornaments worth more than Rs 1.80 lakh. A case was registered with the Thane GRP under section of the BNS and the police commenced investigation in the case,” said a police officer.

The LCB of GRP started the investigation and scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police found a woman suspect roaming around at the time when the valuables were stolen. “After getting a clear picture of the woman it was circulated among the informers and local sources. With the help of sources we got information that the woman is from Buldhana and came to Thane only to commit the crime. Accordingly a trap was laid and a team went to Buldhana to detain her last week,” said a police officer.

The LCB GRP team produced the suspect in court and recovered gold ornaments from her. “During the investigation she confessed to her involvement in three cases of theft at Thane railway station. Where in two other cases she had stolen gold ornaments of 10 grams each,” said a police officer.

During the interrogation, the police found the woman had been booked in a case of theft at Bhusawal railway station. “We found out that she is married and has two kids. Her husband is jobless and doesn’t take care of the family. She started the stealing and had spent the money on food and other expenses for the family,” said the police officer.