Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > NH48 murder Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed

NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed

Updated on: 28 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Driver Mukesh Khubchandani has a string of cases against him, from hoax calls to smuggling from 2011 to 2023

NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed

(Left) Deceased petrol pump owner Ramchand Kakrani, and driver Mukesh Khubchandani. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
x
00:00

The prime suspect in the murder of petrol pump owner Ramchand Kakrani has been identified as Mukesh Khubchandani, a resident of Ulhasnagar with a long criminal history who had assured the Kakrani family that he is now reformed. Khubchandani, who was last seen leaving the petrol pump with Kakrani, remains at large. Kakrani’s body was discovered in his abandoned car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. According to police sources, Khubchandani has been involved in various serious offences, including violent crimes, burglary, theft, fraud, and attempted murder. He had known the victim for several years. 


Kakrani, a 75-year-old businessman, was found brutally murdered inside his car, parked near Vasai Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The Naigaon police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for Khubchandani, who is missing after the crime.



The abandoned car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Pic/Hanif PatelThe abandoned car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Pic/Hanif Patel


“There were strangulation marks around his neck, and his limbs were tied up inside the locked car,” a police officer said. “We suspect the incident occurred on Sunday night when Kakrani left his petrol pump in Virar with Khubchandani. He was carrying Rs 50,000, but neither returned home. The next day, his family found his phone in Nagle village, raising concerns of kidnapping.”

Family’s awareness and trust

Police investigations revealed that Kakrani’s family was aware of Khubchandani’s criminal background. “He approached the family for a job, assuring them he had reformed and needed work to survive,” the officer added. “Given their shared community background, the family trusted him, but he betrayed that trust by committing this crime and fleeing with the cash.”

Ongoing investigation

Ramesh Bhame, the senior police inspector at Naigaon police station, confirmed that a murder case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023. 

“We have formed multiple teams and are actively investigating all angles,” Bhame said. “We strongly suspect the driver’s involvement, especially since he has gone missing with the cash.”

Rs 50,000
Amount killer took with him

Driver’s criminal record

August 2011 Arrested for a false bomb report on the Golden Temple Mail at Borivli Station. 
January 2015 Arrested for gutkha smuggling in Bhiwandi.
2020 Arrested for robbery at his sister-in-law’s house in Bhopal.
2023 Arrested for robbing an elderly woman in Ulhasnagar while posing as a food delivery boy.
Arrested for smuggling liquor from Vapi to Ulhasnagar. (year not known)
Khubchandani is known in the locality for claiming mental illness to avoid arrest and is often seen spending money in dance bars.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ulhasnagar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK