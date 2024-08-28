Driver Mukesh Khubchandani has a string of cases against him, from hoax calls to smuggling from 2011 to 2023

(Left) Deceased petrol pump owner Ramchand Kakrani, and driver Mukesh Khubchandani. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed x 00:00

The prime suspect in the murder of petrol pump owner Ramchand Kakrani has been identified as Mukesh Khubchandani, a resident of Ulhasnagar with a long criminal history who had assured the Kakrani family that he is now reformed. Khubchandani, who was last seen leaving the petrol pump with Kakrani, remains at large. Kakrani’s body was discovered in his abandoned car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. According to police sources, Khubchandani has been involved in various serious offences, including violent crimes, burglary, theft, fraud, and attempted murder. He had known the victim for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakrani, a 75-year-old businessman, was found brutally murdered inside his car, parked near Vasai Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. The Naigaon police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for Khubchandani, who is missing after the crime.

The abandoned car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Pic/Hanif Patel

“There were strangulation marks around his neck, and his limbs were tied up inside the locked car,” a police officer said. “We suspect the incident occurred on Sunday night when Kakrani left his petrol pump in Virar with Khubchandani. He was carrying Rs 50,000, but neither returned home. The next day, his family found his phone in Nagle village, raising concerns of kidnapping.”

Family’s awareness and trust

Police investigations revealed that Kakrani’s family was aware of Khubchandani’s criminal background. “He approached the family for a job, assuring them he had reformed and needed work to survive,” the officer added. “Given their shared community background, the family trusted him, but he betrayed that trust by committing this crime and fleeing with the cash.”

Ongoing investigation

Ramesh Bhame, the senior police inspector at Naigaon police station, confirmed that a murder case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023.

“We have formed multiple teams and are actively investigating all angles,” Bhame said. “We strongly suspect the driver’s involvement, especially since he has gone missing with the cash.”

Rs 50,000

Amount killer took with him

Driver’s criminal record

August 2011 Arrested for a false bomb report on the Golden Temple Mail at Borivli Station.

January 2015 Arrested for gutkha smuggling in Bhiwandi.

2020 Arrested for robbery at his sister-in-law’s house in Bhopal.

2023 Arrested for robbing an elderly woman in Ulhasnagar while posing as a food delivery boy.

Arrested for smuggling liquor from Vapi to Ulhasnagar. (year not known)

Khubchandani is known in the locality for claiming mental illness to avoid arrest and is often seen spending money in dance bars.