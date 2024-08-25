The Trombay Police, within 24 hours after the discovery of a woman's body in a sack, arrested five of her family members including her husband for her murder.

Following the discovery of a decomposing body in a sack in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, the Trombay Police arrested five people for the victim's murder, including her husband, brother-in-law, and other family members. The victim, a woman in her early twenties, was killed due to a family dispute. According to police sources, the arrests took place within 24 hours of the body being discovered.

On August 23, a vendor in Mankhurd spotted a suspicious bundle and called the police. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the body of an unnamed woman inside the sack. Trombay Police quickly filed a murder case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023 and launched their investigation.

According to the police, the investigation found that the accused hit the woman with a hard object, causing her death. They kept the body in their home for several days, allowing it to rot and emanate a horrible stench. To mask the odour, they put the body in a sack and dumped it near Maharashtra Nagar.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput, Zone 6, and two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 10 teams were formed to expedite the investigation. "The teams focused on identifying the woman, believed to be from the local area. With the help of local inputs and technical evidence, the police were able to identify the deceased as 21-year-old Reshma Kanhaiyalal Jaiswal," an official stated.

The official went on to add that throughout the interview, the family members' statements sparked suspicions, prompting their cross-examination.

Kanhaiyalal Jaiswal alias Lala (20), Ashok Jaiswal alias Chintu (28), Ravi alias Premkumar Srivastava (32), Munni Srivastava (50), and Reshma Srivastava (21) were apprehended. The Srivastavas were linked to Kanhaiyalal.

"Reshma married Kanhaiyalal 18 months ago and lived with him in Trombay. Kanhaiyalal's addiction was a major source of conflict for the couple. A recent altercation escalated, leading to Reshma's death. The family kept her body in the house for a while before disposing of it at night," the official explained.

DCP Hemraj Rajput acknowledged the information and said the inquiry is ongoing.