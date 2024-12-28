Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The car belongs to a Marathi film actress; an FIR has been filed against her driver. The Samta Nagar police registered an FIR and arrested the actress’s driver Gajanan Pal, 58. The deceased has been identified as Samrat Das, 24, who was crushed under the car. His colleague Suman Bablu Das, 24, was seriously injured

The actress’s car after the accident

One labourer was killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident after a Marathi film actress’s car hit them in Kandivli East on December 27, said the police. The actress also suffered minor injuries.


The Samta Nagar police registered an FIR and arrested the actress’s driver Gajanan Pal, 58. The deceased has been identified as Samrat Das, 24, who was crushed under the car. His colleague Suman Bablu Das, 24, was seriously injured. 


Both victims are residents of Goregaon and were working at the construction site of underground pipe work off the Western Express Highway. The actress, too, suffered an injury on her chin.  


According to police officials, the incident occurred at 1 am on Saturday near Poisar Metro Station on the Western Express Highway. The car was being driven by Gajanan Pal, who was taking the actress  from a shoot to her home, when  the car lost control. 

Senior Inspector Anil Patil of Samta Nagar Police Station said, “We have registered the FIR against the car driver Gajanan Pal and arrested him. The owner of the car was seated in the backseat.”

