A negligence case has been registered in the death of a worker at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project’s casting yard in Thane. Police allege safety lapses led to the tragic incident

Over two months after a tragic accident claimed the life of a worker at a casting yard for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, authorities have registered a case of alleged negligence, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on September 16 at the casting yard located in Padle village, near Thane. Santram Sukhdeo Singh, a 30-year-old worker, lost his life after being caught in a concrete mixer machine. Following an investigation, an FIR was lodged two days ago at Shil-Daighar police station under Section 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to officials.

The case has been registered against 28-year-old Mohammad Sarvar Sahid, who is believed to have been operating the concrete mixer at the time of the incident. Police officials allege that the operator failed to take essential safety precautions before starting the machine, leading to the fatal accident.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing, an official from Shil-Daighar police station informed. The officer stated that the inquiry would delve into whether safety protocols were adhered to at the construction site, particularly regarding the use of heavy machinery.

According to PTI reports, Singh had been performing his duties at the Bullet Train project's casting yard when the mishap occurred. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure ventures, has faced scrutiny in the past over worker safety and adherence to labour regulations at its construction sites.

The incident has raised questions about safety measures in place at large-scale infrastructure projects, with labour rights groups calling for stricter enforcement of safety guidelines and accountability for negligence.

As per PTI, police officials are investigating the extent of the operator's negligence and whether site managers or other individuals share responsibility for the accident. A detailed report is expected to shed further light on the circumstances surrounding Singh's death.

The casting yard at Padle village forms a crucial part of the high-speed rail project, which aims to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad with a state-of-the-art bullet train system. However, the unfortunate loss of life underscores the importance of stringent safety measures to protect workers involved in such large-scale initiatives.

The victim's family and labour organisations have expressed grief and demanded justice for Singh, urging authorities to ensure that safety lapses do not lead to further tragedies. The police assured that all necessary action will be taken following the investigation's findings.

(With inputs from PTI)