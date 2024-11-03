Once operational, the bullet train will significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to approximately two hours, a significant decrease from the current six-hour journey by conventional rail with a top speed of 320 km/h

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) or popularly known as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of all nine river bridges along the route between Vapi and Surat. The most recent addition is the Kharera River bridge, located in the Navsari district of Gujarat, which was finished on October 29, reported ANI.

The Kharera River bridge spans 120 metres and is supported by three full-span girders, each measuring 40 metres. Its piers vary in height from 14.5 to 19 m, featuring one circular pier with a diameter of 4 m and three additional piers measuring 5 m in diameter, as per ANI.

Strategically positioned between the Vapi and Bilimora stations, the bridge is approximately 45 kilometres from Vapi and 6 kilometres from Bilimora.

The nine bridges completed in the Vapi-Surat section cross several rivers, including the Kharera, Kolak, Par, Auranga, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Kaveri, and Venganiya rivers. These constructions span multiple districts, notably Valsad and Navsari.

Additionally, three other river bridges outside this segment have also been finalised, which include crossings over the Dhadhar River in Vadodara, the Mohar River in Kheda, and the Vatrak River, also in Kheda.

This achievement is testament of the ongoing progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, which will cover a total corridor length of 508 km, stated ANI.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: To reduce travel hours significantly

Once operational, the bullet train will significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to approximately two hours, a significant decrease from the current six-hour journey by conventional rail with a top speed of 320 km/h.

In collaboration with Japan, this ambitious project is poised to revolutionise India’s rail infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth and job creation in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The MAHSR project is not only a testament to the government's vision for modern transportation but also aims to position Indian Railways as a leader in speed, safety, and service on an international scale.

With a sanctioned budget of Rs 1,08,000 crore, the MAHSR project traverses high-growth regions in Gujarat and Maharashtra, linking major business hubs such as Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.