Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Work on 7-km undersea rail tunnel commences

Representational Image

The work for India's first seven-kilometer undersea rail tunnel, which is a part of the 21-kilometre long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Mumbai has commenced, National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) said in its latest update. NHSRCL is overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

In the latest update, it said 194 km of viaduct and 322 km of pier work have been completed, three (03) steel bridges spanning 70 meters, 100 meters and 130 meters are completed in Surat, Anand and Vadodara, respectively.

The bridge works on nine rivers out of the total 24 river bridges on the bullet train corridor -- Par (Valsad district), Purna (Navsari district), Mindhola (Navsari district), Ambika (Navsari district), Auranga (Valsad district), Venganiya (Navsari district), Mohar (Kheda district), Dhadhar (Vadodara district) and Kolak River (Valsad district) has been completed and the work on other important rivers -- Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati is in progress.

The first mountain tunnel of 350 m length and 12.6 m diameter located near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat is completed.

The foundation work on eight Bullet Train Stations in Gujarat (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati) is completed.

"The structural work has been completed for Surat depot. Earthwork is completed for Sabarmati rolling stock depot and basement foundation work for the administrative building is completed. Survey and design works are in progress at Thane rolling stock depot," the update read.

"The track laying work in Gujarat is progressing well. More than 35,000 MT of rails and three sets (03) of track construction machinery have been received at Surat and Vadodara. The assembly, testing and commissioning of these track machinery is in progress. The Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) of 394 meter at Ghansoli for Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has been excavated."

The excavation works for the construction of the Mumbai Bullet Train station has started. Ground works are in progress at Thane, Virar and Boisar stations. More than 100 foundations have been completed recently for pier work of the elevated section. Work on five (05) mountain tunnels has started in Palghar district.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in March this year said that the much-awaited bullet train project will be ready by 2026, with services between Surat and Bilimora commencing initially.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. The project initially faced delays due to challenges in land acquisition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016 under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

The Company has been modeled as a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by the Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State Governments -- Government of Gujarat and Government of Maharashtra.

As per the Joint Feasibility Study report of 2015, the project was estimated to cost Rs 108,000 crore, with an expected completion period of 8 years.

