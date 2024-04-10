Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train work commences in Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra

In a release, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the work is being carried out as part of package-C3 of the bullet train project extending from Shilphata to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train work has commenced in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts, part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, said the project implementing agency on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

In a release, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the work is being carried out as part of package-C3 of the bullet train project extending from Shilphata to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Geotechnical investigation for the complete 135 km stretch is nearing completion. Work on two of the mountain tunnels has also commenced in this region and pier foundation work has started at multiple locations, said the release.

The release said casting yards are being developed for full span and segment casting of girders.

Package C-3 of the bullet train project is 135.45-km-long and includes viaducts and bridges spanning 24.027 km along with earth structures covering 5.361 km. It also comprises 36 bridges and crossings, including 12 steel bridges, said NHSRCL, reported PTI.

Furthermore, the project has six mountain tunnels and one cut-and-cover tunnel, as well as crucial river crossings over Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers, the release said.

In the section, three bullet train stations will come up at Thane, Virar, and Boisar.

Besides, NHSRCL has started the construction of India's first undersea tunnel with a length of 21km between underground stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex (in Mumbai) and Shilphata (adjoining Thane district) as part of the project, said the release.

The tunnel work is done using three boring machines. These machines are being used to make about 16km of the portion and the remaining 5km will be through New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), it said.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train Corridor is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each, reported PTI.

The rest is to be funded by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest, said the release.

(With inputs from PTI)