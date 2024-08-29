The crucial segment which stretches from Shilphata to Zaroli village near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border represents one of the most challenging portions of the high-speed rail corridor

The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has reached a significant milestone with construction progressing on the 135 km elevated section in Maharashtra, the officials said on Thursday.

The crucial segment which stretches from Shilphata to Zaroli village near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border represents one of the most challenging portions of the high-speed rail corridor, they said.

Spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, the section will connect 95 villages and towns.

The construction involves several complex features:

Viaducts and Bridges: A substantial 124 km of the corridor will consist of viaducts and bridges. This includes 11 steel bridges, notable for their engineering complexity.

Mountain Tunnels: The corridor will incorporate 7 mountain tunnels, essential for traversing the rugged terrain.

Stations and Depot: Planned infrastructure includes three key stations—Thane, Virar, and Boisar—as well as a rolling stock depot at Thane.

Crossings: The alignment will navigate over major railway lines, including Central and Western Railway lines, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the elevated Mumbai Metro Line 5. It will also cross major highways such as National Highway-48 and Mumbai-Agra National Highway-3.

River Bridges: Noteworthy river crossings include a 460-meter steel bridge over the Ulhas River, which will be the heaviest steel structure in the project, weighing 9,672 MT. The longest bridge will span 2.32 km over the Vaitarna River.

Wildlife Sanctuaries: The project route will pass near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS). Efforts are being made to mitigate the impact on these ecological hotspots.

"Current progress includes the nearing completion of geotechnical investigations and the commencement of work on the mountain tunnels. Approximately 265 open foundations, totaling about 11 km, have been completed for pier work and foundation work has also started at Boisar and Virar stations," an official said..

According to an official statement, the project’s progress underscores the significant engineering feats required to transform travel in the region. Despite navigating densely populated areas and protected wildlife zones, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train aims to revolutionise regional connectivity, drastically cut travel times, and introduce a new era of high-speed rail travel in India.