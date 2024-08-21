The new bridge, located in Kheda district, Gujarat, marks an important milestone in the development of the high-speed rail corridor

The work of the Vatrak River bridge, a key structure for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, has been completed on Wednesday, the officials said.

The new bridge, located in Kheda district, Gujarat, marks an important milestone in the development of the high-speed rail corridor.

According to the officials, the bridge spans 280 meters and features seven full-span girders, each 40 meters long. It stands on eight circular piers, varying in diameter from 3.5 to 4 meters, with heights ranging between 9 to 16 meters.

The Vatrak River bridge is situated between the Anand and Ahmedabad Bullet Train stations. It is the 10th out of 24 planned river bridges for this ambitious project. The Vatrak River, which the bridge crosses, originates from the hills of Dungarpur in Rajasthan and flows into Gujarat near the village of Moydi in Meghraj taluka. The river is located approximately 25 kilometers from Anand station and 30 kilometers from Ahmedabad station.

Meanwhile, last month, several works of India's first bullet train or the High Speed Rail have been completed as of July 2024, those in Mumbai beginning of excavation for 100 per cent at BKC station. Other key works include the completion of bridge works on eight rivers out of the total 24 river bridges on Bullet Train corridor viz. Par (Valsad district), Purna (Navsari district), Mindhola (Navsari district), Ambika (Navsari district), Auranga (Valsad district), Venganiya (Navsari district), Mohar (Kheda district) and Dhadhar (Vadodara district) and the work on other important rivers viz., Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati is under progress.

key highlights of the works completed until last month

Project Highlights-

• All civil contracts awarded for Gujarat and Maharashtra

• 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work have been completed

• Completion of 100% land acquisition in Gujarat, DNH and Maharashtra

• All Depot and Electrical contracts have been awarded

• The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project will have J-Slab track system of ballastless track based on the Japanese Shinkansen track system. This is for the first time, the J-slab ballastless track system is being used in India. The two state-of-the-art Track Slab manufacturing facilities are fully functional in Surat and Anand

• More than 35,000 MT of JIS rails and three sets (03) of track construction machinery have been received at Surat and Vadodara

• The first mountain tunnel of 350 m length near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat is completed

• Three (03) steel bridges spanning 70 meters, 100 meters and 130 meters are completed in Surat, Anand and Vadodara respectively

• Commencement of work for India’s first 7 km undersea rail tunnel which is a part of 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra

• Excavation works for construction of Mumbai Bullet Train station and for the shaft for underground/undersea tunnel is in progress

• Civil work for elevated section in Maharashtra is in progress

• Works for Mumbai Bullet Train station in Maharashtra has started and 100 pc secant pile has been completed.

• 5,72,560 cum of excavation has been done. Anchor fixing work has started.

• GTI work have been completed for Virar, Boisar and Thane bullet train stations.