CM has taken serious notice of the recent sexual assault incident involving young girls at a prominent school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra, an official statement said on Tuesday

CM Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article CM Shinde orders high-level probe in Badlapur sexual assault case, SIT formed to investigate case x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered for a high-level probe into the Badlapur sexual assault and an SIT was formed to investigate the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM has taken serious notice of the recent sexual assault incident involving young girls at a prominent school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra, an official statement said on Tuesday.

CM Shinde has directed the officials that the accused shall be prosecuted in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice. Additionally, CM Shinde warned that if such incidents occur again, action will be taken against the school management as well, it said.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed to implement the need to investigate whether 'Sakhi Savitri Committees' are in place at schools in the state, the statement said.

These committees are designed to provide support and ensure safety for students.

The official statement said, "Upon learning of the assaults, CM Shinde immediately consulted with Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. He stressed the importance of implementing permanent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The Chief Minister recommended installing complaint boxes in every school for students and parents who face difficulties. He also suggested closely monitoring staff members who have regular contact with students, including checking their backgrounds."

CM Shinde further emphasised that if students have any concerns, they should be able to report them immediately to the principal, headmaster, or teachers without fear.

Maharashtra CM has instructed that school managements should promptly address and ensure the safety of both teachers and staff. If any shortcomings are found in the management’s handling of such issues, they could face consequences and he urged protesters to maintain peace and avoid disturbances, the statement said further.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a SIT in the matter. He has stated that the SIT will be headed by Aarti Singh, a senior IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, to investigate the unfortunate incident in Badlapur.

बदलापूर येथील दुर्दैवी घटनेची चौकशी करण्यासाठी उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी पोलिस महानिरीक्षक दर्जाच्या वरिष्ठ IPS अधिकारी आरती सिंग यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली SIT गठित करण्याचे आदेश दिले आहेत.

दोषींवर कठोरातील कठोर कारवाई करण्यासाठी, हा खटला जलदगती न्यायालयात चालविण्यासाठी… — @OfficeOfDevendra (@Devendra_Office) August 20, 2024

He has also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to submit a proposal today to take the case to the fast track court to take strict action against the culprits, an official said.