It looks like Ajith Kumar's action entertainer Good Bad Ugly has landed in legal trouble, as well-known Indian music composer Ilaiyaraaja has now sent a legal notice to Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film. Ilaiyaraaja sent the legal notice seeking an apology and compensation of ₹5 crore for using his songs in the film without acquiring his permission.

‘Have sent a notice to Mythri Movie’

According to a report by IANS, Ilaiyaraaja’s lawyer, Saravanan Annadurai, while talking to a news channel on the issue, said, “We have sent a notice to Mythri Movie Makers, who have made this movie. They have used three songs — ‘Otha Rubai Tharen’, ‘Ilamai Idho Idho’ and ‘En Jodi Manja Kurvi’ — of music director Ilaiyaraaja in their film without getting his permission. Therefore, we have asked that they pay compensation.”

Ilaiyaraaja's lawyer on legal notice to Mythri Movie

Going on to give details of the notice, the lawyer said, “Our copyright act, the Indian Copyright Act, is very clear that the rights of creators are protected. It is clear that nobody should violate these rights. The laws are there to ensure that a creator’s rights aren’t breached by any entity looking to profit from doing so. It is on the basis of these laws that we have now sent a notice to the production house.”

The lawyer went on to say, “One other important aspect is that these songs haven’t been used as they were created. They have been distorted. When a creator’s works are distorted, the creator has a moral right to question that distortion. The law clearly says that distortion should not be allowed.”

Stating that they had sent the notice to the production house for two reasons, the lawyer said that the first reason was that the makers had, without proper prior permission, used Ilaiyaraaja’s copyrighted songs and, second, that they had distorted his works.

The lawyer said they had sought compensation of ₹5 crore and also requested that the distorted versions be removed from the film. They also said they had demanded a public apology from the makers.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly had promised to be a fun ride, bringing to the audience a different side of Ajith. The teaser reflects this promise made by the makers. The trailer of Good Bad Ugly sees Ajith in a fun and fashionable avatar. In fact, he seems to have three different shades to his character.

Music for the film is by National Award-winning composer G. V. Prakash. Cinematography is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.