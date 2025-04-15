Breaking News
MS Dhoni befriends IPL's robot dog, carries it back to dressing room after CSK vs LSG

Updated on: 15 April,2025 04:53 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dhoni on Monday once again exemplified the art of chasing, executing a meticulously planned assault with clinical precision

MS Dhoni with IPL's robot dog (Pic: X)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was seen enjoying a light-hearted moment in his interaction with IPL’s latest tech marvel, a robotic camera dog, after the side broke their five-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The robot, resembling a GoPro mounted on four agile legs, is a part of IPL’s new tech initiative to provide fans with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.





In a moment that had the commentators in splits, Dhoni approached the robot dog and gently nudged it, knocking it off its feet. The robotic canine couldn't get up on its own, prompting laughter from the commentary box. Later, Dhoni was seen warmly shaking hands with the robot and engaging with it in his trademark composed manner. So taken was he by the gadget that he ended up carrying it back with him to the dressing room. Before the start of the match on Monday, Dhoni was spotted taking a brief break from warm-ups to engage with the robo dog. The former India captain appeared visibly amused, offering a gentle pat to the bot as it mirrored the gesture.

Designed to navigate the sidelines and interact with players, it has quickly become a fan favorite since its debut earlier this season. Previously, the robotic dog has shared light-hearted moments with stars like Hardik Pandya and Danny Morrison, even exchanging playful high-fives.

Dhoni's fondness for dogs is well documented. Known for his calm and stoic presence on the cricket field, the 43-year-old displays a far more tender and affectionate side when surrounded by animals. At his Ranchi farmhouse, he shares his home with an array of dog breeds, including Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherds, and a Labrador.

Earlier yesterday, Chennai finally rediscovered their rhythm in Lucknow, decisively chasing down a target of 167 and registering a comprehensive win over Lucknow Super Giants to break the slump and return to winning ways. Dhoni once again exemplified the art of chasing, executing a meticulously planned assault with clinical precision. When CSK found themselves teetering at 111/5, still requiring 56 runs from the final five overs, Dhoni took charge with a measured blend of aggression and strategy, crafting a textbook finish.

At the other end, Shivam Dube curbed his natural instinct to go big, showing restraint and composure as he bided his time. Picking his moments wisely, Dube struck the winning runs in the final over to seal the victory for CSK. Dhoni, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 26 off just 11 deliveries, finishing with a remarkable strike rate of 236.36.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, Dhoni returned as captain, his first time leading the side since 2023. Though his comeback at the helm unfolded against Kolkata Knight Riders, the signs of resurgence were initially overshadowed by a defeat.

