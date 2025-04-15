Ibrahim Ali Khan has finally reacted to the viral picture and shared that he is new to public scrutiny and, going forward, he will be more composed

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines after a screenshot of his raging response to a Pakistani critic over his huge nose remark went viral on social media. Now, Ibrahim Ali Khan has finally reacted to the viral picture and admitted to sending the text. The actor also shared that he is new to public scrutiny and, going forward, he will be more composed.

In a conversation with Filmfare, the Naadaniyaan star was asked about the viral screenshot. While reacting to it, he shared, "I know I shouldn’t have reacted, but I’m also new to public scrutiny. When he made that personal comment about my body, it felt like a below-the-belt remark. But going forward, I’ll be more composed. I shouldn’t have reacted. It won’t happen again.”

“Social media is a hateful world right now. They tried to twist it a lot. Sure, as a lead actor, I have to bring in loads more than what I did. I know I can bring it, and I am confident that I will bring it in my future projects. But I’m happy with what it was,” Ibrahim said while reacting to the reviews his debut film received.

Sharmila Tagore reviews Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film

In a recent interaction with AnandabazarPatrika.com, Sharmila spoke about her grandchildren Sara and Ibrahim, who are carving their paths in the film industry.

She didn’t mince words when speaking about Naadaniyaan, saying, “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

Soha Ali Khan’s advice for Ibrahim Ali Khan

In a recent interview, actress Soha Ali Khan — who is also Ibrahim’s aunt — offered some grounded advice to the young actor. While promoting her upcoming film Chhorii 2, Soha addressed the Naadaniyaan backlash and spoke about the importance of resilience in the film industry.

“Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world. One needs to digest people’s opinions, or just not read the comments. But I feel, sometimes, it’s important to read them, because you can’t work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism, and you have to work on your craft and go forward,” Soha said in a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit.