Saif Ali Khan dishes out on how to stay relevant in the Gen Z fashion space

Updated on: 15 April,2025 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As the exciting trailer of "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" reached the audience on Monday, Saif Ali Khan reflected on predicting the Gen Z trends

Saif Ali Khan. Pic/AFP

As the exciting trailer of "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" reached the audience on Monday, Saif Ali Khan reflected on predicting the Gen Z trends.  


Claiming that it is very difficult to predict trends, Saif stressed that if one strongly feels something, chances are that people will agree with you.


Speaking during the trailer launch event, the 'Omkara' actor shared "I think if you follow yourself- clothes for example- I had a sense of fashion because it's what I believe in my heart. So, if you strongly feel something, chances are people will agree with you, but if you try and imagine what anybody else would want you'll fail because it is impossible to do that."


Additionally, speaking about the film, the producers shared, “As filmmakers, we’re constantly exploring new ways to tell stories that are stylish, compelling, and surprising. With 'Jewel Thief', we wanted to create a cinematic universe that felt both classic and fresh — a modern-day heist with emotion and pace. This is our first streaming venture, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix to bring that vision to life. The story is slick, the characters are layered, and the scale is massive, so gear up for this action-packed adventure.”

Starring Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy — a charming and cunning thief with wits as sharp as his moves — and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a cool and calculated mafia boss, the heist thriller boasts a star-studded ensemble cast.

Joining them are Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel, a relentless detective determined to catch the thief red-handed, and Nikita Dutta as Farah, who has stolen a different kind of jewel, Rehan Roy’s heart. As loyalties shift and motives blur, the race begins for the ultimate prize: the coveted African Red Sun jewel.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by Marflix Pictures in its streaming debut, "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the production house founded by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand.

"Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" will stream on Netflix from April 25.

