Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore gave an honest review of her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Naadaniyaan, calling it "not good" despite praising his effort and looks

Sharmila Tagore

Listen to this article Sharmila Tagore reviews grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut 'Naadaniyaan': 'Shouldn't be said in front of everyone but...' x 00:00

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his acting debut last month with the romantic drama Naadaniyaan. However, the film was met with largely negative reviews and harsh criticism from audiences. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor. The movie directed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar was subject to harsh public reception, where the stars were not just criticized but trolled for the movie. Khan, who made his debut, was criticized for a lot of things.Now, Ibrahim’s grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has shared her candid opinion on the film and his debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila Tagore reviews Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film

In a recent interaction with AnandabazarPatrika.com, Sharmila spoke about her grandchildren Sara and Ibrahim, who are carving their paths in the film industry.

She didn’t mince words when speaking about Naadaniyaan, saying, “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

Soha Ali Khan’s advice for Ibrahim Ali Khan

In a recent interview, actress Soha Ali Khan — who is also Ibrahim's aunt — offered some grounded advice to the young actor. While promoting her upcoming film Chhorii 2, Soha addressed the Naadaniyaan backlash and spoke about the importance of resilience in the film industry.

“Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world. One needs to digest people’s opinions, or just not read the comments. But I feel, sometimes, it’s important to read them, because you can’t work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism, and you have to work on your craft and go forward,” Soha said in a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit.

She added, “The only thing you can do is have some kind of armor. Don’t shut yourself off from the world and surround yourself only with love and people who say positive things. Be open to criticism, introspect, and work toward your craft. Don’t let your film’s success or failure destroy you — but recognize where you need to improve and become better.”