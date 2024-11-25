Breaking News
Thane: Worker injured after fire broke out at pharma unit

Thane: Worker injured after fire broke out at pharma unit

Updated on: 25 November,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Four fire personnel teams from Ambernath , Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Kalyan brought the fire under control at around 2:45 am

Representational Image

A 38 year old labourer sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, PTI reported.


The fire erupted at around 10 pm at the factory located in Anand Nagar MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) at around 10 pm in Ambernath area, said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.


The worker, identified as Anil Yadav, received burnt injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, as per an official at the Thane police control room, PTI cited.


Four fire personnel teams from Ambernath , Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Kalyan brought the fire under control at around 2:45 am after trying for four hours, he said.

Cooling operations were underway, 

Tadvi said that cooling operations were underway, and further added that the cause of fire is still under investigation, PTI reported.

Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town; no one injured

A fire broke out at a complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday evening, civic officials said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at around 4.45 pm, the officials said.

The blaze broke out in the Fatima Nagar locality in Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

On getting information about the fire, the officials from the fire brigade and the disaster management cell along with other civic staff rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation, PTI reported.

Three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Yasin Tadvi informed that the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, quickly spread and engulfed at least a dozen scrap godowns in the complex, as per the PTI.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

