Accident at Mumbra bypass. Pic/RDMC

A container truck crashed into a road divider on Mumbra bypass in Thane district on Sunday, causing an oil spill on the road which disrupted traffic for at least four hours, officials said, reported the PTI.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident that took place in front of the Mumbradevi temple at around 9 am, an official said.

The container truck was transporting 20 tons of polyester resin chemicals from Wada in Bhiwandi to Nhava Seva.

Traffic police personnel removed the container truck with the help of two cranes and a towing van. Additionally, fire brigade personnel were deployed, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Meanwhile in an another incident, at least three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village on Saturday evening, police said, accoding to the PTI.

Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.

Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car, according to the PTI.

Odisha: Truck driver burnt alive in road accident

In an another accident, a driver of a container truck was burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire when it rammed into a road divider at Laxmannath area here on Sunday, police said, as per the PTI.

Personnel from Jaleswar police station and fire fighters reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour, they said.

The driver was charred to death and he is yet to be identified, a police officer said.

The vehicle suddenly caught fire after hitting the road divider at Laxmannath toll plaza on National Highway-60, he said.

Traffic movement was disrupted for some time following the accident, the officer added, the news agency reported on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)