The fire department, police, and ambulance personnel all responded immediately to the site. A fire engine, a water tanker, and a rescue vehicle were called to handle the issue.

No one was injured at Diva dairy/ Sourced Photo

On October 8, 2024, at around 1:41 am, a fire broke out at an establishment in Diva in Thane district, officials said. They said that the incident happened at Shivshakti Dairy on Sabegaon Road in Diva. Kailash Chandrakumar has a 10x15 shop that was severely damaged in the incident, the officials added.

The fire destroyed two large refrigerators, a small refrigerator, and other dairy supplies. Luckily, no injuries were recorded.

Firefighters completely extinguished the fire by 2:53 am, and cooling operations were completed by 3:41 am. The matter is now under control.

Further details awaited