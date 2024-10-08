The fire department, police, and ambulance personnel all responded immediately to the site. A fire engine, a water tanker, and a rescue vehicle were called to handle the issue.
No one was injured at Diva dairy/ Sourced Photo
On October 8, 2024, at around 1:41 am, a fire broke out at an establishment in Diva in Thane district, officials said. They said that the incident happened at Shivshakti Dairy on Sabegaon Road in Diva. Kailash Chandrakumar has a 10x15 shop that was severely damaged in the incident, the officials added.
The fire destroyed two large refrigerators, a small refrigerator, and other dairy supplies. Luckily, no injuries were recorded.
Firefighters completely extinguished the fire by 2:53 am, and cooling operations were completed by 3:41 am. The matter is now under control.
Further details awaited