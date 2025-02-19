Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane crime Two bogus doctors booked for practising medicine illegally in Ulhasnagar

Thane crime: Two bogus doctors booked for practising medicine illegally in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 19 February,2025 01:46 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A medical officer of the local civic body conducted an inspection at a doctor's clinic at Akash Colony in the Ulhasnagar area on January 6; he was found to be practising allopathic medicine and treating patients without a valid registration or license from the Medical Council of India

Thane crime: Two bogus doctors booked for practising medicine illegally in Ulhasnagar

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane crime: Two bogus doctors booked for practising medicine illegally in Ulhasnagar
x
00:00

The officials on Wednesday said that the police have registered cases against two doctors for allegedly practising medicine illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.


A medical officer of the local civic body conducted an inspection at a doctor's clinic at Akash Colony in the Ulhasnagar area on January 6.


He was found to be practising allopathic medicine and treating patients without a valid registration or license from the Medical Council of India (MCI), an official from Hill Line police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.


In another case, a person, who had not pursued medical education, operated a clinic at Ambedkar Nagar in Ulhasnagar town where he had stocked a large quantity of allopathic medicines and treated patients illegally, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Both the accused have been booked under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, the police added.

Mob attacks police team; four persons held

A police team trying to arrest a man accused of a sexual crime was attacked on Tuesday by a violent mob at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which a case was registered against around 50 persons, an official said, reported PTI.

Police arrested four persons in connection with the attack, in which the accused hurled stones causing injury to an official and damage to the police vehicle, he said.

A police team had gone to a hospital to record the statement of the sexual attack victim's mother. At that time, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital, prompting the police personnel to call for backup. However, by the time the additional police force was brought, the crowd already dispersed, reported PTI.

Continuing their operation, the police team went in search of the accused and found a group of 20 -25 young men standing in the Varhaldevi temple area. When the officers questioned them, the mob started shouting and pushing them. Soon, more people gathered at the scene, escalating the situation, reported PTI.

During the altercation, one of the attackers hurled a stone at a policeman, in which he was injured. The mob also targeted the official police vehicle and broke its windows.

Following the attack, a case was registered under multiple sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police later arrested four persons, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime ulhasnagar Crime News mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK