Thane crime: Gutka worth Rs 2.21 lakh seized; one held

A police official on Monday said that the police have seized banned gutka worth Rs 2.21 lakh from a building in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested one person for illegally storing the substance, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a room in a building in Ambewadi at Wagle Estate on Saturday afternoon and discovered a stock of gutka stored on the premises, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

He said the team arrested Mohammad Nadeem Mohammad Fahim Mansuri (22) for alleged illegal storage and sale of the banned substance, reported PTI.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit a crime), 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Rs 8.42 lakh gutka seized from tempo; driver held

In December, the police had seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 8.42 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The tempo was spotted opposite the Karivali police chowkie in the Bhiwandi area.

During checking of the vehicle, the police found gutka being transported in it, the official from Bhoiwada police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The gutka was seized and the vehicle was impounded.

The 39-year-old tempo driver was arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, the driver told the police that a man from Gaibibi Nagar had ordered the stock, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police added.

Gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh seized; one held

In November last year, the police seized gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested one of the four persons transporting the banned substance.

Acting on inputs, police intercepted two tempos near the Soma Nagar locality of Bhiwandi. The vehicles were loaded with cartons of gutka, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

While police were carrying out an inspection, three persons, including the driver of one of the tempos, escaped from the spot. Police arrested the driver of the other tampo and identified him as Ankit Rajendra Pal (26), the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The seized gutka is worth over Rs 32 lakh, said Assistant Inspector S B Mahale of Bhoiwada police station, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and its intended destination.

(With inputs from PTI)