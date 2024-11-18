Acting on a tip, the police raided a premises at the ration office compound in Bhiwandi area on Saturday afternoon; they found the tempo with gutka of various brands stocked in it, the official from Nizampura police station said.

Police have seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 58.68 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The 35-year-old tempo driver was arrested and after his questioning, the police came to know about three others involved in the illegal gutka trade, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under the FDA regulations and other legal provisions, the police said.

A probe was on to ascertain the sourced of the contraband and to whom it was meant to be sold, they added.

Gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh seized; one held

Earlier this month, the police have seized gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested one of the four persons transporting the banned substance, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on inputs, police intercepted two tempos near the Soma Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on November 7 morning. The vehicles were loaded with cartons of gutka, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

Gutka, which contains tobacco and other harmful products and can cause cancer, is banned in Maharashtra.

While police were carrying out an inspection, three persons, including the driver of one of the tempos, escaped from the spot. Police arrested the driver of the other tampo and identified him as Ankit Rajendra Pal (26), the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The seized gutka is worth over Rs 32 lakh, said Assistant Inspector S B Mahale of Bhoiwada police station, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and its intended destination.

Two held with banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 9 lakh

In September, the police arrested two persons after seizing banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 9.04 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kalyan Crime Branch unit conducted a raid at a shop in the Shil-Phata area.

The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution, a police spokesperson said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two persons, both aged 29 and residents of Mumbra and Shil-Phata area, were arrested after the raid, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)