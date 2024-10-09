A police team spotted the tempo on K B Road in Ambernath area on October 6 and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion; during a search, the police found the Banned gutka, tobacco products in the vehicle

An official on Wednesday said that police have arrested a 22-year-old tempo driver after seizing the banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 5.32 lakh from his vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

A police team spotted the tempo on K B Road in Ambernath area on October 6 and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion, reported PTI.

During a search, the police found the Banned gutka, tobacco products in the vehicle, the official said.

The police enquired with the tempo driver, who could not give a satisfactory reply about the banned goods following which he was arrested, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the FDA regulations, the official said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out the source of the goods and to whom the accused planned to sell them, he added.

Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 67 lakh seized in Mumbai

Meanwhile, police has seized banned gutka and paan masala worth Rs 66.77 lakh in Mumbai, an official said on October 1.

Ashok Tambe (32) and Someshwar Faleriya (32) were arrested after police laid a trap and seized two vehicles carrying the banned tobacco products in Powai area on Monday.

The two vehicles were also seized and the duo were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Act.

Two held with banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 9 lakh

Earlier, An official said that the police have arrested two persons after seizing banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 9.04 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kalyan Crime Branch unit conducted a raid at a shop in the Shil-Phata area on Friday night.

The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution, a police spokesperson said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two persons, both aged 29 and residents of Mumbra and Shil-Phata area, were arrested after the raid, reported PTI.

They were booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant FDA regulations, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

