An official on Tuesday said that Mumbai Police has seized banned gutka and paan masala worth Rs 66.77 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

Ashok Tambe (32) and Someshwar Faleriya (32) were arrested after Mumbai Police laid a trap and seized two vehicles carrying the banned tobacco products in Powai area on Monday, reported PTI.

The two vehicles were also seized and the duo were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Act, reported PTI.

Two held with banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 9 lakh

Earlier, An official said that the police have arrested two persons after seizing banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 9.04 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kalyan Crime Branch unit conducted a raid at a shop in the Shil-Phata area on Friday night.

The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution, a police spokesperson said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two persons, both aged 29 and residents of Mumbra and Shil-Phata area, were arrested after the raid, reported PTI.

They were booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant FDA regulations, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Authorities were investigating where the accused procured the banned goods.

Gutka, paan masala worth Rs 16 lakh seized

The police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products valued at more than Rs 16 lakh in separate operations in Thane and neighbouring Panvel, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Rabodi area in Thane city and seized the stock of different brands of gutka and tobacco items, an official said. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco, is banned in Maharashtra.

Elsewhere, Navi Mumbai police arrested a 25-year-old man from Panvel and seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 10.27 lakh from his possession. A crime branch team raided a chawl in Gotgaon locality on and seized gutka, paan masala and other tobacco products of several brands, said senior inspector Umesh Gawli. The police are probing the source of the contraband, inspector Gawli said.

(With inputs from PTI)