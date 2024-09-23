The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution

An official on Monday said that the police have arrested two persons after seizing banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 9.04 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kalyan Crime Branch unit conducted a raid at a shop in the Shil-Phata area on Friday night.

The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution, a police spokesperson said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two persons, both aged 29 and residents of Mumbra and Shil-Phata area, were arrested after the raid, reported PTI.

They were booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant FDA regulations, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Authorities were investigating where the accused procured the banned goods.

Brazilian woman held after recovery of 124 cocaine capsules concealed in her body

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Brazilian woman after recovering 124 cocaine-filled capsules that she swallowed before landing at the Mumbai International Airport, an official said, reported PTI.

The value of the seized contraband, which was being brought for smuggling in India, is estimated to be Rs 9.73 crore, he said, adding that a probe was on to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, reported PTI.

The woman was intercepted on a specific input after she landed from Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a DRI Mumbai zonal unit official said on Sunday.

The passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying them in her body for smuggling into India. She was produced before a magistrate and admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital, reported PTI.

"She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said, reported PTI.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the international drug syndicate, the official added.

