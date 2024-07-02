Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 5 cr at Mumbai international airport one arrested

DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 5 cr at Mumbai international airport, one arrested

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

On July 1, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, identified an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai International Airport who was suspected of carrying contraband items

DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 5 cr at Mumbai international airport, one arrested

The packets were found to contain a greenish substance in lump form

Listen to this article
DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 5 cr at Mumbai international airport, one arrested
x
00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Monday (July 1) seized ganja worth Rs 5 crore at Mumbai international airport.


On July 1, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, identified an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai International Airport who was suspected of carrying contraband items. During a systematic search of the passenger's bags, officers discovered nine vacuum-packed silver-colored packets, each marked with different fruits.


Upon further inspection, the packets were found to contain a greenish substance in lump form. This substance was tested using a field NDPS test kit and tested positive for Ganja. The total weight of the seized Ganja was 5.34 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 5 crore.


The passenger was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai mumbai news news Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK