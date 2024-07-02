DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 5 cr at Mumbai international airport, one arrested

On July 1, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, identified an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai International Airport who was suspected of carrying contraband items

The packets were found to contain a greenish substance in lump form

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Monday (July 1) seized ganja worth Rs 5 crore at Mumbai international airport.

On July 1, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, identified an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai International Airport who was suspected of carrying contraband items. During a systematic search of the passenger's bags, officers discovered nine vacuum-packed silver-colored packets, each marked with different fruits.

Upon further inspection, the packets were found to contain a greenish substance in lump form. This substance was tested using a field NDPS test kit and tested positive for Ganja. The total weight of the seized Ganja was 5.34 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 5 crore.

The passenger was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.