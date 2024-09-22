Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Brazilian woman held by DRI with cocaine at Mumbai airport

Brazilian woman held by DRI with cocaine at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 22 September,2024 08:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

A total of 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at around Rs. 9.73 crores in the illegal market were seized by the officials, the DRI said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday said that a Brazilian national woman was held at Mumbai airport with cocaine.


The officials said that on September 18, 2024, officers from the DRI in Mumbai intercepted a Brazilian woman arriving at the airport from Sao Paulo. During questioning, she admitted to swallowing capsules filled with drugs to smuggle them into India.



Following her confession, she was taken to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai where she purged a total of 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at around Rs. 9.73 crores in the illegal market.


"The drugs were seized on September 21, 2024, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. The woman has been arrested, and authorities are investigating to find other members of the international drug smuggling ring involved in this case," an official said.

