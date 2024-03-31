The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 40 lakh, while four were arrested in Navi Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 22.80 lakh

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 40 lakh from a container truck in Bhiwandi.

As per PTI report, acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday intercepted a container truck near a godown in Bhiwandi and apprehended its two drivers. The container was carrying gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 40.8 lakh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekar Bhagde from the Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Thane.

The drivers, Sawanpur (32) and Isaqahmed Anwarsab Nizami (35), are from Karnataka, he added. Gutka and some other tobacco products are prohibited in Maharashtra over health concerns.

In another police action on Sunday, four persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai allegedly with drugs worth Rs 22.80 lakh, a Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

As per the report, ANC senior inspector Niraj Chowdhary said, "The first accused was held on March 28 from Wahalgaon and we seized 50 LSD blots worth Rs 10 lakh from him. Three of his associates were held a day later with another 64 LSD blots valued ar Rs 12.80 lakh," he said.

A case has been registered with NRI police station and further probe into the peddling network is underway, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)