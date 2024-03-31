Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli seize crores of rupees in cash
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Main accused allegedly received training in Varanasi

Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash

Unit VII officials with the seized cash. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai crime branch have busted a mephedrone factory in Sangli
  2. Seized Rs 3.46 crore cash from the residence of the main accused
  3. The raid was busted by the Unit VII of the Mumbai Police crime Branch on Friday

The Mumbai crime branch have busted a mephedrone factory in Sangli and seized Rs 3.46 crore cash from the residence of the main accused in what is emerging as an interstate drug production and distribution racket.


The raid was busted by the Unit VII of the Mumbai Police crime Branch on Friday. Unit VII officials started the probe with the arrest of a woman who was found to be in possession of 641 grams of mephedrone, and through her interrogation, arrested nine more accused, including Pravin Shinde, 37, from Bhiwandi. 


“We seized the cash from Shinde’s residence and went on to find out that he was looking after the production and sale of the mephedrone from the factory in Sangli for the last seven months. We raided the factory and believe that all the cash seized from Shinde’s house was proceeds of the crime. We are looking into other property owned by Shinde to see if it is linked to the racket as well,” said a Crime Branch officer. 


Shinde, in his interrogation, has allegedly said that he received training in synthesising mephedrone in Varanasi. “After getting trained, he went to Sangli and set the factory up. He was responsible for coordinating the supply chain from Sangli to other parts of the state, including Mumbai,” another officer said.

The police are now investigating to find out if there were any others behind Shinde who masterminded the racket. The police have so far seized 126 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 252 crore and 25 grams of gold worth Rs 1.50 lakh in their investigation and traced threads of the network to Mira Road and Gujarat. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sangli mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK