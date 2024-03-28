The Shil Daighar police in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra are investigating the murder of a 12-year-old boy, who had been missing since March 25

The deceased boy. Pic/official sources

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 12-year-old boy who went missing in Thane, found murdered x 00:00

The Shil Daighar police in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra are investigating the murder of a 12-year-old boy whose body was discovered near a drain. The boy, missing since March 25, was found with his hands and legs tied, the police said.

According to the police, the cops have detained a suspect in the matter and are further conducting a thorough investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, with disabilities, went missing from the Thakurpada area on March 12. His parents, actively searching, were devastated after learning about his death, the police sources said on Thursday.

The police, having questioned multiple individuals, are intensifying their efforts. The parents are urging decisive action from the authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The Shil Daighar police have started the investigation and have detained a person on suspicion. "After questioning more than 10 people, we have detained a suspect who is suspicious in the case. Investigation is ongoing from all angles. We have found the dead body and further investigation is underway to determine the reason for the killing," said a police officer.

The Shil Daighar police have registered a murder case and are further investigating the matter.

The parents of the minor demand strict action from the police in the matter and the arrest of the accused involved.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!