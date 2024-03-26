Navi Mumbai police start weeding out scamsters

Special unit formed to identify fraudulent schemes as preventive measure registers three cases since Dec

Public awareness notice issued by Navi Mumbai FIU

Navi Mumbai police is taking proactive steps to combat fraud cases The move aims to prevent cases of cheating The formation of the FIU was prompted by the escalating number of such cases

The Navi Mumbai police’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is taking proactive steps to combat fraud cases by gathering information and the authenticity of offices presenting various schemes and offers to citizens. The move aims to prevent cases of cheating. The formation of the FIU was prompted by the escalating number of such cases, highlighting the need for stricter measures. By registering cases and monitoring social media for enticing offers, officials are working to distinguish between authentic and fake offices.

The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate formed the FIU on December 29, 2023, under the assistant commissioner of police of the Economic Offences Wing, Navi Mumbai police. It was formed after the chit fund scam related to Satish Gavand was highlighted in the Assembly session and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of FIUs across Maharashtra. Navi Mumbai police Commissioner Milind Bharambe formed the unit after the order.

Bharambe also appealed to citizens to stay alert to stay safe. “Don’t fall prey to such offers which promise returns much more than the market rate. Verify before you invest,” he said.

Subsequently, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Satish Jadhav, with an assistant police inspector, police sub-inspector and five staff members has started gathering information across the city. “The main target of the FIU unit would be people who float lucrative offers or job rackets, Ponzi schemes, multi-level marketing, shipping job scams, land deal scams, banking/non-banking deals, share market offers and Forex trading. We are visiting offices and checking the authenticity… whether have registrations and are working as per the guidelines and approval of the Reserve Bank of India. If we find any doubts, we maintain a record and check if any cases are registered. Accordingly, further action is taken,” said a police officer.

According to an officer, this proactive approach will help initiate swift action against perpetrators in future.

The FIU officials, during a survey, found that specific Ponzi schemes are being carried out in specific areas, like the job rackets are mostly seen in Vashi, Nerul and Belapur. Housing scams are common across Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe, Panvel, Ulwe, Koparkhairane and Rabale, while banking fraud is seen mainly in Vashi, Nerul, APMC, Belapur, Kharghar and Panvel. It is the same case with the share market and education scams. “We have noticed that fraudsters open their office at such spots for 3 to 6 months. After committing the crime they vanish and set up their office at new places, targeting new people. People need to be aware of such fraudsters before any investment and not believe in any offers and schemes that are too good to be true,” said an officer.

7700920766

FIU no, to report scams

3 cases till date

After its formation in December, the FIU has registered three cases. These include Forex trading scams wherein people were told their cash would double and were cheated. Another case involved cheating people on the pretext of exporting sugar and earning good returns. In the third case, the name, documents and other details of a Hyderabad-based builder were used to try and collect money for a project in Navi Mumbai.