Two young men on a motorcycle collided with a 62-year-old pedestrian, resulting in death of all three

Three individuals, including a senior citizen tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday. The accident took place in the early hours of Monday.

Two young men on a motorcycle collided with a 62-year-old pedestrian, resulting in serious injuries for all involved. All three later succumbed to their injuries. The Ghatkopar police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence against the rider under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police the incident took place on Monday morning at 4:30 am in front of Shahi hotel on LBS road in Ghatkopar. Ahmadi Raza Ansari (19) was riding his motorcycle MH 03 EG 8662 along with his friend Muzzafar Hussain Shah (19), a pillion rider. Both were residents of Ashok Nagar in Ghatkopar.

They hit a man, identified as Suresh Rama Karate (62), who was walking on the street. "All the three were serious injured in the incident. They were taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where after the doctors check, they declared dead," said a police officer.

Further investigation in the case is going on.