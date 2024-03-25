Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Three including a pedestrian killed in a early morning road accident in Ghatkopar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Three, including a pedestrian, killed in a early morning road accident in Ghatkopar

Updated on: 25 March,2024 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Two young men on a motorcycle collided with a 62-year-old pedestrian, resulting in death of all three

Mumbai: Three, including a pedestrian, killed in a early morning road accident in Ghatkopar

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Three, including a pedestrian, killed in a early morning road accident in Ghatkopar
x
00:00

Three individuals, including a senior citizen tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday. The accident took place in the early hours of Monday.


Two young men on a motorcycle collided with a 62-year-old pedestrian, resulting in serious injuries for all involved. All three later succumbed to their injuries. The Ghatkopar police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence against the rider under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code. 


Also Read: Mumbai: 5 boys drown near Mahim chowpatty; 1 dead, 1 missing


According to the police the incident took place on Monday morning at 4:30 am in front of Shahi hotel on LBS road in Ghatkopar. Ahmadi Raza Ansari (19) was riding his motorcycle MH 03 EG 8662 along with his friend Muzzafar Hussain Shah (19), a pillion rider. Both were residents of Ashok Nagar in Ghatkopar.

Also Read: Tailor kidnaps 9-year-old boy for Rs 23 lakh ransom, kills him; held in Thane

They hit a man, identified as Suresh Rama Karate (62), who was walking on the street. "All the three were serious injured in the incident. They were taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where after the doctors check, they declared dead," said a police officer.

Further investigation in the case is going on.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK