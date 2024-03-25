Breaking News
Maharashtra: Tailor kidnaps 9-year-old boy for Rs 23 lakh ransom, kills him; held in Thane

Updated on: 25 March,2024 08:16 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

A man, who is a tailor by profession, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 9-year-old boy for ransom of Rs 23 lakh and killing him in Thane, Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

A man, who is a tailor by profession, was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a 9-year-old boy for ransom of Rs 23 lakh with which he wanted to build a house and killing him in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said, reported the PTI.


The boy, identified only as Ibadat, went missing when he was returning from a mosque in Goregaon village where he had gone for evening prayers on Sunday, as per the PTI.


Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim. He probably lured the victim to accompany him under some pretext, a Badlapur police station official said.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances under which the boy was kidnapped, according to the PTI.


"The kidnapper called up the family of the boy and demanded Rs 23 lakh for releasing him. He told them that he wanted money to build a house. Strangely, he disconnected the call abruptly," the official said, the news agency reported on Monday.

Police launched a search for the boy after receiving the complaint on Sunday but failed to trace him or the kidnapper.

"On Monday afternoon, Ibadat's body was found stuffed in a sack hidden in the home of a villager," the official said.

However, it is not clear whether the arrested accused was the same villager or someone else.

Police have registered an FIR under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil, the PTI reported.

He said the accused is a tailor from the same locality of Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three persons were arrested for alleged attempt to murder in Wagle Estate area in Thane city, a police official said on Monday, the PTI reported.

They attacked Kunal Happan (28) with a sword on Sunday, the Wagle Estate police station official said. escalated to an attempted stabbing.

"Saksham Brijesh Singh (19), Sainath Vijay Gawli (21) and Babu Bhola Sharma (25) have been arrested. They were charged under IPC and Arms Act provisions," he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

