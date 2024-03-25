Maharashtra: Cloth merchant duped of Rs 1 crore by two traders in Bhiwandi

Cloth merchant from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra has allegedly been duped of more than Rs 1 crore by two traders hailing from Ahmedabad. No arrest has been made so far, police said

A cloth merchant from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra has allegedly been duped of more than Rs 1 crore by two traders hailing from Ahmedabad, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The accused duo used to purchase goods from the merchant regularly and initially settled the dues regularly. However, later they defaulted on payments amounting to Rs 1.14 crore from September 2023 till now, an official said quoting the FIR, as per the PTI.

The accused duo, identified as Bhavesh Kesur and Alpesh Patel, hailed from Ahmedabad, a Bhiwandi police station officer said, according to the PTI.

Police registered a case on the charge of cheating against the duo on Sunday, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, a jewellery showroom staffer in Maharashtra's Thane has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane Police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

As per the complaint of the jewellery showroom owner, the accused was working in his establishment for the past two years and was responsible for keeping gold in the cupboard at the end of the day, said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan, as per the PTI.

"A check by the owner found that 70 items of gold under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrest has been made so far," he added, according to the PTI.

In an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it in Thane district, an official had earlier said, according to the PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, the PTI reported.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added, as per the PTI.

