Maharashtra: Gold scheme investment agent booked in Rs 9 lakh cheating case in Navi Mumbai

A gold scheme investment agent has been booked in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.15 lakh, the police said

A gold scheme investment agent was reportedly booked in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.15 lakh, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Balamurali Menon was booked for cheating and other offences on the complaint of a man who said he had invested Rs 6 lakh as well as 63 grams of gold worth Rs 3.15 lakh in a scheme recommended by the former, the Kamote police station official said.

"The agent collected the gold and cash from the victim but did not not give them to the jeweller operating the scheme and misappropriated it. Further probe is underway," he added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, two members of an interstate gang which targeted merchants of the Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra have been arrested, a Crime Branch official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, they used to follow cars of merchants and then steal cash and valuables at an opportune time, Crime Unit II senior inspector Umesh Gawli said.

"They were held on March 19 while moving on a scooter without a number plate. Three of their associates hail from Rajasthan. Items valued at Rs 13.64 lakh were recovered from arrested accused Ajay Chouhan and Rohan Kanjar," he said, as per the PTI.

"They have cases against their names in Nhava Sheva, APMC, Sanpada, Panvel, Nerul, Kharghar, Vashi, Dindoshi and Shil-Daighar police stations," he added, the news agency reported.

In an another incident, a 37-year-old Navi Mumbai man fell prey to a cryptocurrency fraud and lost more than Rs 10 lakh. According to a PTI report, fraudsters contacted the man by phone and the Telegram app between February 9 and February 11. The scammers persuaded him to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and other digital assets by promising high profits.

Believing the scammers' promises, the Navi Mumbai man transferred Rs 10.61 lakh into numerous accounts as advised.

However, despite his investment, the man did not receive the promised rewards. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the accused, he decided to approach the police and make a complaint, the PTI report further stated.

(with PTI inputs)

