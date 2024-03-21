Mumbai: One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad

One person was killed and two others were injured after they fell into a sewer drain in Malad area of Mumbai

One person was killed and two others were injured after they fell into a sewer drain in Malad west area of Mumbai, the civic officials said on Thursday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at around 5:24 pm near Malvani Gate No. 8, opposite Shifa Hardware Shop, on Abdul Hameed Road, Ambujwadi.

According to the civic body, three male individuals accidentally fell into the chamber of an underground sewer drain, approximately 15 feet deep, adjacent to a public toilet maintained by a private contractor. They were identified as Suraj Kevat (18), Bikas Kevat (20), and Ramlagan Kevat (45).

Local residents sprung into action and tried to pull them out of the sewer drain before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. However, the situation turned grim as Suraj Kevat was declared brought dead upon arrival at the BDBA Hospital, the BMC said.

The remaining two victims, Bikas Kevat and Ramlagan Kevat, were admitted in critical condition, the civic body said.

In an another incident, at least 40 scrap material godowns were destroyed after a fire broke out at a warehouse complex in Thane district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, no person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 12.20 am in one of the godowns at the complex in Golavli village of Dombivli area, fire officer Sudhir Dushings said.

There were minor explosions on account of chemical waste stored in a godown and a foul smell spread in the area, he said.

Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 12.30 pm following which cooling operations were started, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, two women and a man were injured after an electric motorbike battery exploded in a house in Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Due to the impact of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday night, the roof of the house and its common wall with an adjoining house collapsed, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

