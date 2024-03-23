Mumbai: Dongri Police nabs two for theft at retired naval dockyard official's home, recovers stolen gold

Dongri Police in Mumbai nabbed two suspects involved in a theft case at a retired naval dockyard official's home and recovered the stolen gold, an official said

The Dongri Police in Mumbai has nabbed two suspects allegedly involved in a theft case at a retired naval dockyard official's home, while the search is on to nab the third suspect in the case, a police official said on Saturday.

According to the police sources, the matter initially came to light when the complainant, Surendra Jasud (63), a retired naval dockyard officer, approached the police station to register an FIR against unknown individuals.

As per his complaint, last year, Jasud and his family had gone to their native place. However, on January 21, 2023, unidentified individuals reportedly entered their residence, broke open their door, and stole jewelry worth Rs. 12.30 lakhs from their cupboard.

The police registered an FIR against unknown persons in this matter and began to investigate the case, an official said.

The police said, during the investigations, it was revealed that two suspects identified as Nitin Chivilkar (42) and Arbaz Mansuri (25) were involved in the theft case and had been incarcerated at Arthur Road jail as a case of theft had been registered against them by Chembur Police.

Subsequently, the police requested custody of the two from the court and arrested them, the official said.

"Both suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime, with Mansuri allegedly disclosing the location where they had hidden the gold. The police seized 23 grams of gold from the accused," the official said.

The duo has been booked under sections 380 (theft), 454 (trespassing), and 457 (housebreaking) of the IPC, the police said.

