Nagpur Police in Maharashtra foiled a kidnapping attempt by two people allegedly posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two held for posing as NIA officials to abduct woman for ransom in Nagpur x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The Nagpur Police foiled a web series-inspired kidnapping attempt The Kidnapping attempt was made by two persons allegedly posing as NIA officials The suspects approached the victim woman on March 20 while she was on her way home

The Nagpur Police in Maharashtra reportedly foiled a web series-inspired kidnapping attempt by two persons allegedly posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the suspects identified as Swapnil Dilip Maraskolhe (24) and Chetna (23) approached the victim woman on March 20 while she was on her way home on a two-wheeler. They allegedly showed a fake NIA notice and brandished a pistol, the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They took the woman to their rented accommodation in Mahajanwadi area in Hingna and confined her after tying her hands and legs. Her family got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh, following which they alerted police," he said, as per the PTI.

"On Friday, she managed to call her parents while in captivity. Based on her mobile phone signals, police raided the place and rescued her. Chetna and Maraskolhe were arrested soon after," he said, the news agency reported.

A probe has revealed Maraskolhe had a debt of Rs 3 lakh and thought up this plan after watching a web series and communicated with the victim in Bhojpuri using Google Translate, he added, as per the PTI.

The duo was charged for kidnapping, robbery and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said, adding they have been remanded in police custody till March 27.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it in Thane district, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, the PTI reported.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!