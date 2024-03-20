Thane man held for killing son-in-law over domestic discord

The body of the 38-year-old victim was recovered from the Bhatsa river on March 1 following which a case of accidental death was initially registered

Police have arrested a 55-year-old Thane man for allegedly killing his son-in-law due to domestic discord in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The body of the 38-year-old victim was recovered from the Bhatsa river on March 1 following which a case of accidental death was initially registered, Kulgaon's assistant police inspector Govind Patil said, reported PTI.

However, during an investigation following a complaint by the victim's brother, the police got to know that the deceased used to have frequent quarrels with his wife to which the woman's father had objected, reported PTI.

The deceased's father-in-law had also unsuccessfully tried to intervene to resolve the issues between the couple, reported PTI.

On the night of February 29, the Thane man took his son-in-law to a bridge over the Bhatsa river on Kulgaon-Murbad road in Moryacha Pada village and allegedly pushed him from there into the water body, the official said, reported PTI.

The victim's head hit a large stone in the river and the impact led to his immediate death, he said.

The body was later recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Following the investigation based on the complaint, the police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused on Tuesday, the official said.

In another case, a 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in his house while his brother was seriously injured when they were attacked by a group of persons over a dispute in Thane district on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI.

Police have arrested one person so far, an official said.

He said some persons had tried to attack Yash Gupta and his two friends when they were on their way to a hospital in Kalyan on March 18, reported PTI.

"Gupta and his friends later clashed with the group led by one Yogesh Patel, a developer, leaving two of his aides injured. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Patel and others allegedly entered the house of Gupta and fatally attacked him. His brother was also attacked when he tried to intervene," an official said, reported PTI.

The deceased Gupta was employed in a private company.

Police have arrested one of the attackers, identified as Santosh Yadav, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder and attempt to murder, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)