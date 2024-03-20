Thane man stabbed to death over dispute, brother critical; one held

The deceased Thane man was employed in a private company

A 21-year-old Thane man was allegedly stabbed to death in his house while his brother was seriously injured when they were attacked by a group of persons over a dispute in Thane district on Tuesday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Police have arrested one person so far, an official said.

He said some persons had tried to attack Yash Gupta and his two friends when they were on their way to a hospital in Kalyan on March 18, reported PTI.

"Gupta and his friends later clashed with the group led by one Yogesh Patel, a developer, leaving two of his aides injured. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Patel and others allegedly entered the house of Gupta and fatally attacked him. His brother was also attacked when he tried to intervene," an official said, reported PTI.

Police have arrested one of the attackers, identified as Santosh Yadav, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder and attempt to murder, reported PTI.

In another case, police have arrested a man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangulating his 27-year-old wife to death over the suspicion of infidelity, and burying her body in a dilapidated house, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The body was recovered from Angaon village in Bhiwandi taluka of the district, he said.

"A police patrol team received information that a woman, identified as Jyotsana Shelar from Ambarnath, went missing since March 5. A missing person's report was filed by her relatives at the Shivaji Nagar police station," assistant inspector Dharmaraj Sonke of Ganeshpuri police station said, reported PTI.

The police launched a probe and received several inputs, which led to the detention of her 29-year-old husband Digambar Shelar. During his sustained interrogation, he admitted that he had killed his wife and buried her body in a dilapidated house in his native Angaon village, he added, reported PTI.

During the probe, the police found that following their marriage, the couple lived together for a few months, but as the husband doubted her character, the duo started quarreling frequently. Fed up with him, the woman stopped living with him and went to her parents' house in Ambarnath, the police official said, reported PTI.

On March 5, the accused met her and requested her to accompany him to his village. On their arrival there, he strangulated her to death, following which he dug a pit and buried her there, the police said.

Twelve days later, the police exhumed her body as per the details provided by the accused. The body, which was highly-decomposed, was sent to the Mumbai-based J J Hospital for post-mortem, the official said, reported PTI.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was registered against him and he was arrested, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)