Mumbai: 5 boys drown near Mahim chowpatty; 1 dead, 1 missing
Mumbai: 5 boys drown near Mahim chowpatty; 1 dead, 1 missing

Updated on: 25 March,2024 09:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Two rescued boys were taken to Hinduja Hospital, of which one was declared dead

Representation image. File pic

A 19-year old, Harsh Kinjale lost his life due to drowning near Mahim chowpatty on Sunday evening. Total five boys drowned at the chowpatty near Hinduja Hospital, Mahim on Sunday. The authorities reached the spot immediately and four boys were rescued, of which one died was declared dead in the Hinduja Hospital. The fifth boy, Yash Ashok Kangada (18) is still missing.


As per the statement released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at 4.40 pm and Mumbai police along with Mumbai Fire brigade personnel carried the search operation. However, the authorities called off the search operation at 8.02 pm due to darkness and bad weather, the statement said.


The incident took place on the chowpatty behind Hinduja Hospital, between Mahim and Shivaji Park area. Initially, it was reported that five boys have drowned, but later Shivaji Park police confirmed that four boys were rescued and two of them are admitted in Hinduja Hospital.


The two taken to Hinduja Hospital are identified as Harsh (19) and Om (17). As per updated information, Harsh was admitted in critical condition, while Om is in stable medical condition. Harsh, however was later declared dead by the hospital's chief medical officer, and Om is under treatment. 

It is not yet clear the reason the boys entered the deep water, and whether police personnel were deployed at the location considering the Holi festival. 

Meanwhile, some boys were also found entering water at Dadar chowpatty on Sunday in the pretext of celebrating Holi festival, however police personnel deployed at the spot prevented the boys from entering deep water.

