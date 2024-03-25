Maharashtra: Jewellery showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 crore goes missing in Thane

Jewellery showroom staffer in Maharashtra's Thane has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore

A jewellery showroom staffer in Maharashtra's Thane has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane Police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

As per the complaint of the jewellery showroom owner, the accused was working in his establishment for the past two years and was responsible for keeping gold in the cupboard at the end of the day, said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan, as per the PTI.

"A check by the owner found that 70 items of gold under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrest has been made so far," he added, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case after eight persons, posing as cops, allegedly intercepted a courier company's vehicle and stole Rs 5.4 crore cash from it in Thane district, an official had earlier said, according to the PTI.

The vehicle was on its way from Jalgaon to Mumbai when it was targeted on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

An Innova with eight occupants intercepted the courier company's car near Atgaon in Thane district. Posing as policemen, some of them forcibly got into the car and drove it some distance off the road, the official said, the PTI reported.

Under the pretext of searching the vehicle, the fake cops took out two gunny bags containing Rs 5.4 crore cash from it and fled the scene, he said.

On receiving a complaint, the Shahapur police on March 17 registered a case against eight unidentified persons for personating a public servant, wrongful restraint and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, he added, as per the PTI.

In an another incident, a man was booked for allegedly cheating people by taking Rs 76 lakh for a land parcel in Uran in Navi Mumbai and then failing to conclude the deal, a police official said on Monday, the PTI reported.

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of a 52-year-old man from Dombivali in Thane, the official said.

"As per the complainant, he and some others gave Rs 76 lakh to the accused for 51 'gunthas' of land in Chanje. The man is accused of not going ahead with formalities like land registration. No one has been arrested and a probe is underway," Uran police station senior inspector Satish Nikam said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

