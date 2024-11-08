Acting on inputs, police intercepted two tempos near the Soma Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. The vehicles were loaded with cartons of gutka, the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh seized; one held x 00:00

An official on Thursday said that the police have seized gutka valued at over Rs 32 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested one of the four persons transporting the banned substance, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on inputs, police intercepted two tempos near the Soma Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. The vehicles were loaded with cartons of gutka, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

Gutka, which contains tobacco and other harmful products and can cause cancer, is banned in Maharashtra.

While police were carrying out an inspection, three persons, including the driver of one of the tempos, escaped from the spot. Police arrested the driver of the other tampo and identified him as Ankit Rajendra Pal (26), the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The seized gutka is worth over Rs 32 lakh, said Assistant Inspector S B Mahale of Bhoiwada police station, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and its intended destination.

Thane crime: Two held with banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 9 lakh

In September, the police arrested two persons after seizing banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 9.04 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kalyan Crime Branch unit conducted a raid at a shop in the Shil-Phata area.

The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution, a police spokesperson said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Two persons, both aged 29 and residents of Mumbra and Shil-Phata area, were arrested after the raid, reported PTI.

They were booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant FDA regulations, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Authorities were investigating where the accused procured the banned goods.

(With inputs from PTI)