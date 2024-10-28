Acting on a complaint on the transport of a consignment of the contraband, police personnel intercepted a vehicle at Bhadwad Naka on Sunday night and seized the banned products, an official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra has seized banned gutkha and other tobacco products valued at over Rs 21.50 lakh from a vehicle in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Acting on a complaint on the transport of a consignment of the contraband, police personnel intercepted a vehicle at Bhadwad Naka on Sunday night and seized the banned products, the official said, according to the PTI.

A case was registered against the vehicle driver and other persons under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regulations.

Four held with drugs, stole mobile phones of Rs 20 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested three women and a man after seizing heroin and several stolen mobile phones from them in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official last week said, reported the PTI.

The seized heroin and several stolen mobile phones collectively value at Rs 20.20 lakh and were allegedly seized from their possession, the official said on Thursday, as the PTI.

According to the police, acting on a tip, a team of police officials carried out raids on Friday evening at Kopra village in Navi Mumbai.

The team seized 32 gm of heroin and 40 stolen mobile phones of different brands from the accused persons and apprehended them, the official from APMC police station said, the news agency reported.

Three of the accused were identified as the residents of Navi Mumbai, while the fourth accused, a woman who was identified as a resident of Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, used to supply the drugs, the official said, adding that the husband of one of the accused woman and another man escaped, however they were being traced.

The accused stole mobile phones from public places, including bus stops and railway stations, the police said quoting the information gathered during their interrogation of the suspects.

They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that further investigations in the matte were underway, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)