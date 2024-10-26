She is accused of manipulating the credit society's records, creating fake entries and facilitating loans in her and her relatives' names with bogus documents, causing the organisation a loss of about Rs 1.3 crore, said the official from Kalwa police station

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have booked a 50-year-old woman for allegedly embezzling about Rs 1.3 crore from a credit cooperative society in Thane, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The woman, who worked as the chief clerk at 'Lokmata Savitribai Phule Mahila Path Sanstha', allegedly siphoned off the money between 2016 and 2019, the official said citing the FIR. Police have not identified the woman, according to the PTI.

She is accused of manipulating the credit society's records, creating fake entries and facilitating loans in her and her relatives' names with bogus documents, causing the organisation a loss of about Rs 1.3 crore, said the official from Kalwa police station.

The funds were then reportedly diverted for her personal use, he added.

Six booked for duping businessman of Rs 15 lakh on promise of providing loan

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a 45-year-old businessman from Vashi in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra of Rs 15 lakh on the promise of providing a loan of Rs 5 crore to him, an official said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

According to the police, the accused reportedly approached the victim in August 2022 and made him believe that they were representatives of a prominent finance company.

They allegedly told the businessman that they would help in arranging a loan of Rs 5 crore for him through the company. After he was convinced, the accused asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh as processing fee and the loan would soon be granted to him. The victim paid the amount, the police said.

The accused later told him that the loan would be disbursed within 20 days, but he never got it, the police official said.

The businessman later reached out to the police and based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) against the six accused, the official said on Saturday.

He said that further investigations in the matter were underway.

