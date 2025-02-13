The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the residential complex located on Ghodbunder Road; the boy was playing on the premises, he accidentally slipped into the water tank

The police on Thursday said that a three-year-old boy has died after accidentally falling in a water tank while playing in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the residential complex located on Ghodbunder Road, they said.

The child along with his mother had gone to a relative's house. While the boy was playing on the premises, he accidentally slipped into the water tank of the Thane building and drowned, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said, reported PTI.

After not being able to find him, his family members launched a frantic search. They finally traced the child to the tank of the Thane building, pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said, reported PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

Woman ends life in Thane

A 29-year-old woman, apparently suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in the Manpada area of Dombivli township on Tuesday evening, they said, reported PTI.

The woman had suffered four miscarriages due to which she was depressed, an official from Manpada police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the house and sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death, based on the information provided by the woman's husband, the police said.

Three dead as car falls into well

Three persons died after their car plunged into a roadside well in the Butibori area, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Monday.

The car, apparently speeding, hit and broke the protection wall around the well and fell in.

The three male passengers were trapped inside and drowned, said a police official.

They were identified as Suraj Chavan (34), his brother Saajan Chavan (27) and their friend Sandip Chavan (27), all local residents, reported PTI.

The car was pulled out of the well by a fire brigade team. Further investigations are going on.

(With inputs from PTI)