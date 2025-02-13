Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Minor boy drowns in water tank in Thane building

Minor boy drowns in water tank in Thane building

Updated on: 13 February,2025 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the residential complex located on Ghodbunder Road; the boy was playing on the premises, he accidentally slipped into the water tank

Minor boy drowns in water tank in Thane building

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Minor boy drowns in water tank in Thane building
x
00:00

The police on Thursday said that a three-year-old boy has died after accidentally falling in a water tank while playing in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the residential complex located on Ghodbunder Road, they said.


The child along with his mother had gone to a relative's house. While the boy was playing on the premises, he accidentally slipped into the water tank of the Thane building and drowned, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said, reported PTI.


After not being able to find him, his family members launched a frantic search. They finally traced the child to the tank of the Thane building, pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said, reported PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said. 

Woman ends life in Thane

A 29-year-old woman, apparently suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in the Manpada area of Dombivli township on Tuesday evening, they said, reported PTI.

The woman had suffered four miscarriages due to which she was depressed, an official from Manpada police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the house and sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death, based on the information provided by the woman's husband, the police said.

Three dead as car falls into well

Three persons died after their car plunged into a roadside well in the Butibori area, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Monday.

The car, apparently speeding, hit and broke the protection wall around the well and fell in.

The three male passengers were trapped inside and drowned, said a police official.

They were identified as Suraj Chavan (34), his brother Saajan Chavan (27) and their friend Sandip Chavan (27), all local residents, reported PTI.

The car was pulled out of the well by a fire brigade team. Further investigations are going on.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane ghodbunder road mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK