Maharashtra: Man, daughter feared drowned in creek in Thane; search underway

A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter are feared to have drowned in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, and efforts are on to trace them

A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter are feared to have drowned in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, and efforts are on to trace them, a fire official said on Saturday.

Anil Surwade (40) and his toddler daughter visited the water body at Raju Nagar in Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, in the afternoon, said the official.

While playing on the creek bank, the child slipped into the water. Seeing his daughter drowning, Surwade jumped in but both went missing, said the official from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

After being alerted by locals, the fire brigade and police launched a search to trace the father-daughter duo. They are yet to be traced, added the official.

Man found dead in Thane lake

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man aged around 40 was found in the Masunda lake on Saturday in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said.

The body was spotted floating at around 3:50 pm and fire brigade personnel were alerted, said Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The body was fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

Naupada Police are investigating further.

Mariner goes missing from merchant vessel, Coast Guard locates his body

Earlier in the day, the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday located the body of a mariner, hours after he was reported missing from MV Boonya Naree, around 11 miles from Prongs Lighthouse off Mumbai.

A release by the maritime security agency said it deployed ICG Chetak 805 helicopter and Indian Coast Guard ship C439 for sea-air coordination to trace the missing sailor, whose body was found in the Arabian Sea.

"In a prompt and professional sea air search coordinated by MRCC (Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre) Mumbai, ICG Chetak 805 and ICG ship C439 located body of the mariner Abhishek Kumar who was reported missing from MV Boonya Naree today (Saturday) morning around 11 miles from prongs lt off Mumbai," the Coast Guard said. (With inputs from PTI)