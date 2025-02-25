The boy's family claimed that there were injury marks on his head and foam coming out of his mouth

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Bhiwandi quarry; cops launch probe x 00:00

An 8-year-old boy, who left home to buy food, has been found dead in a quarry near a pond in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the police filed a case of accidental death after the body was found on Sunday in a quarry near Varhaldevi pond in Thane's Bhiwandi, the boy's family claimed that there were injury marks on his head and foam coming out of his mouth.

The child took some money from his grandfather on Saturday evening to buy food, but did not return home, an official from Narpoli police station, PTI reported.

Later, his family members searched for him in the surrounding areas, but in vain.

As per PTI, they subsequently lodged a missing complaint with the Narpoli police, who registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for kidnapping.

The child's body was found in the quarry at around 11 am on Sunday and sent for post-mortem to the government-run J J Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The autopsy report was awaited, he said, adding that an investigation was on into the child's death from all angles.

Newborn girl's body found in duct of Ambernath high-rise, woman detained

In another incident, the Ambernath Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have detained a woman in connection with the death of a newborn girl, whose body was found in a high-rise building's duct, the police said on Thursday.

The shocking discovery came to light after a local politician informed the police about the incident, an official said.

According to the police, the newborn's lifeless body was discovered at the Shankar Heights building.

The baby was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and sent the body for postmortem.

In the course of their investigation, they have detained one woman suspect and are continuing to probe the case, said a police official.

Earlier, a three-year-old girl who went missing on November 18 was found dead in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

She had gone missing from near her house in Prem Nagar locality of Ulhasnagar, he added.

"After she went missing, a kidnapping case was registered on the complaint of her mother. The child's body was found today some distance away from Hill Line police station. After receiving the post-mortem report, further action will take place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore, according to the PTI.

(With agency inputs)