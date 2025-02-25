Fourteen days after this paper’s report on alarming rise in dog-bite cases, tender issued and new contractor appointed; after a review meeting, a tender was approved by the medical health department to restart sterilisation services

Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, tends to a dog-bite victim on February 10. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has reopened its sterilisation department to tackle the rising cases of dog bites. Following mid-day’s report on February 11, UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale sought an explanation from the medical health department regarding its inaction, the absence of a functional sterilisation unit, and the shortage of anti-rabies injections.

After a review meeting, a tender was approved by the medical health department to restart sterilisation services. According to officials, the department had shut down due to an expired tender. “A new bidding process was conducted, and a contractor has been appointed to resume sterilisation operations,” an official told mid-day on condition of anonymity.



A pack of stray dogs prowling near a row of dumpsters in the Tanhaji Nagar area

A UMC health department survey estimated the stray dog population in Ulhasnagar at 14,000. “Since the sterilisation unit was first inaugurated in 2023, 10,000 dogs have been sterilised with proper care. Now, the contractor has been instructed to sterilise the remaining 14,000 dogs and ensure their well-being before releasing them back to their habitat,” the officer added.



Ranjana Sonawane, who was bitten on her leg and is undergoing treatment at the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital

The sterilisation department was initially launched in 2023 by then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but became non-functional over the past six to seven months due to tender delays and a lack of contractors. “With a new contractor in place, the sterilisation process will now proceed without further interruptions,” the officer assured. “Tenders were passed a week ago and the cleaning and renovation process is underway. The dogs will be sterilised soon,” the officer added.