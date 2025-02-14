Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > UMC chief orders revival of sterilisation department after surge in dog bite cases

UMC chief orders revival of sterilisation department after surge in dog bite cases

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Also sends notice to medical health department seeking explanation on shortage of anti-rabies injections. The UMC has now directed the health department to be more vigilant and ensure proper services. The civic body has instructed the department to immediately restore the supply of anti-rabies vaccines and make the sterilisation department function

UMC chief orders revival of sterilisation department after surge in dog bite cases

A pack of stray dogs prowling near a row of dumpsters in the Tanhaji Nagar area

Listen to this article
UMC chief orders revival of sterilisation department after surge in dog bite cases
x
00:00

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner (UMC) has acted following mid-day’s report on the absence of contractors for the civic body’s sterilisation department and the shortage of anti-rabies injections. UMC chief Manisha Awhale sought a detailed explanation from the medical health department.


The issue came to light when mid-day reported that Ulhasnagar Central Hospital had recorded 21,411 dog bite cases in 2024. In 2023, then-chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the sterilisation department, but it has remained shut for the past six to seven months due to a lack of contractors.


The Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner’s sterilisation department, which has been shut for the past few months. Pics/Navneet Barhate
The Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner’s sterilisation department, which has been shut for the past few months. Pics/Navneet Barhate


For over a year, residents of Tanaji Nagar have lived in fear as stray dogs increasingly target senior citizens and children. As of February 10, at least 135 people have been bitten in 2025. Victims have also complained of a shortage of anti-rabies injections, forcing them to seek treatment at other hospitals.

The UMC has now directed the health department to be more vigilant and ensure proper services. The civic body has instructed the department to immediately restore the supply of anti-rabies vaccines and make the sterilisation department functional on priority.

Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, tends to a dog-bite victim on February 10
Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, tends to a dog-bite victim on February 10

According to the UMC, Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, had written nine letters to the civic body about the vaccine shortage. “We have asked the department to clarify what steps were taken to address the supply issue,” said an UMC official.

“When the facility was operational, stray dogs were well cared for. But after it shut down, the number of strays has surged, creating problems in the area,” said Pinky Benjamin, a local resident. The notice also demands an explanation for the sterilisation department’s closure.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s sterilisation department. Pics/Navneet Barhate
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s sterilisation department. Pics/Navneet Barhate

“The dog population has increased due to the lack of sterilisation services. We have ordered the department to restart operations immediately,” said a UMC official. 

Civic mess runs deep

UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale
UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale

The health department has been under scrutiny even before the dog bite crisis. This year, medical clerk Ajay Behanwal was suspended for repeatedly being absent from duty, delaying documentation processes.

UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale
UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale

“The clerk’s negligence caused distress to citizens who struggled to conduct the last rites of their loved ones,” said a UMC officer. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ulhasnagar Stray dogs health pet healthcare brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK