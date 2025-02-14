Also sends notice to medical health department seeking explanation on shortage of anti-rabies injections. The UMC has now directed the health department to be more vigilant and ensure proper services. The civic body has instructed the department to immediately restore the supply of anti-rabies vaccines and make the sterilisation department function

A pack of stray dogs prowling near a row of dumpsters in the Tanhaji Nagar area

Listen to this article UMC chief orders revival of sterilisation department after surge in dog bite cases x 00:00

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner (UMC) has acted following mid-day’s report on the absence of contractors for the civic body’s sterilisation department and the shortage of anti-rabies injections. UMC chief Manisha Awhale sought a detailed explanation from the medical health department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue came to light when mid-day reported that Ulhasnagar Central Hospital had recorded 21,411 dog bite cases in 2024. In 2023, then-chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the sterilisation department, but it has remained shut for the past six to seven months due to a lack of contractors.



The Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner’s sterilisation department, which has been shut for the past few months. Pics/Navneet Barhate

For over a year, residents of Tanaji Nagar have lived in fear as stray dogs increasingly target senior citizens and children. As of February 10, at least 135 people have been bitten in 2025. Victims have also complained of a shortage of anti-rabies injections, forcing them to seek treatment at other hospitals.

The UMC has now directed the health department to be more vigilant and ensure proper services. The civic body has instructed the department to immediately restore the supply of anti-rabies vaccines and make the sterilisation department functional on priority.



Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, tends to a dog-bite victim on February 10

According to the UMC, Dr Manohar Bansode, dean of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, had written nine letters to the civic body about the vaccine shortage. “We have asked the department to clarify what steps were taken to address the supply issue,” said an UMC official.

“When the facility was operational, stray dogs were well cared for. But after it shut down, the number of strays has surged, creating problems in the area,” said Pinky Benjamin, a local resident. The notice also demands an explanation for the sterilisation department’s closure.



Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s sterilisation department. Pics/Navneet Barhate

“The dog population has increased due to the lack of sterilisation services. We have ordered the department to restart operations immediately,” said a UMC official.

Civic mess runs deep



UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale

The health department has been under scrutiny even before the dog bite crisis. This year, medical clerk Ajay Behanwal was suspended for repeatedly being absent from duty, delaying documentation processes.



UMC Commissioner Manisha Awhale

“The clerk’s negligence caused distress to citizens who struggled to conduct the last rites of their loved ones,” said a UMC officer.